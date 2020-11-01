01. November 2020 16:55
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England
England - Premier League - 7. Runde:
Freitag, 30.10.2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Crystal Palace 2:0 (2:0) Samstag, 31.10.2020 Sheffield United - Manchester City 0:1 (0:1) Burnley - Chelsea 0:3 (0:1) Liverpool - West Ham 2:1 (1:1) Sonntag, 01.11.2020 Aston Villa - Southampton 3:4 (0:3) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Newcastle United - Everton 2:1 (0:0) Manchester United - Arsenal 17.30 Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.15 Montag, 02.11.2020 Fulham - West Bromwich 18.30 Leeds United - Leicester City 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 7 5 1 1 17:15 2 16 2. Everton 7 4 1 2 15:11 4 13 3. Southampton 7 4 1 2 14:12 2 13 4. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 4 1 2 8:8 0 13 5. Chelsea 7 3 3 1 16:9 7 12 6. Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 15:9 6 12 7. Leicester City 6 4 0 2 13:8 5 12 8. Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 16:8 8 11 9. Manchester City 6 3 2 1 9:8 1 11 10. Newcastle United 7 3 2 2 10:11 -1 11 11. Leeds United 6 3 1 2 12:9 3 10 12. Crystal Palace 7 3 1 3 8:11 -3 10 13. Arsenal 6 3 0 3 8:7 1 9 14. West Ham 7 2 2 3 13:10 3 8 15. Manchester United 5 2 1 2 9:12 -3 7 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 6 1 2 3 10:12 -2 5 17. West Bromwich 6 0 3 3 6:14 -8 3 18. Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 3:10 -7 1 19. Fulham 6 0 1 5 5:14 -9 1 20. Burnley 6 0 1 5 3:12 -9 1
