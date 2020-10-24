24. Oktober 2020 17:58
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England
England: Premier League - 6. Runde:
Freitag, 23.10.2020 Aston Villa - Leeds United 0:3 (0:0) Samstag, 24.10.2020 West Ham - Manchester City 1:1 (1:0) Fulham - Crystal Palace 1:2 (0:1) Manchester United - Chelsea 18.30 Liverpool - Sheffield United 21.00 Sonntag, 25.10.2020 Southampton - Everton 15.00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Newcastle United 17.30 Arsenal - Leicester City 20.15 Montag, 26.10.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - West Bromwich 18.30 Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Everton 5 4 1 0 14:7 7 13 2. Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 12:5 7 12 3. Leeds United 6 3 1 2 12:9 3 10 4. Liverpool 5 3 1 1 13:13 0 10 5. Crystal Palace 6 3 1 2 8:9 -1 10 6. Leicester City 5 3 0 2 12:8 4 9 7. Arsenal 5 3 0 2 8:6 2 9 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 3 0 2 5:7 -2 9 9. Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 2 1 15:8 7 8 10. Chelsea 5 2 2 1 13:9 4 8 11. West Ham 6 2 2 2 12:8 4 8 12. Manchester City 5 2 2 1 8:8 0 8 13. Southampton 5 2 1 2 8:9 -1 7 14. Newcastle United 5 2 1 2 7:9 -2 7 15. Manchester United 4 2 0 2 9:12 -3 6 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 5 1 1 3 9:11 -2 4 17. West Bromwich 5 0 2 3 5:13 -8 2 18. Burnley 4 0 1 3 3:8 -5 1 19. Sheffield United 5 0 1 4 2:7 -5 1 20. Fulham 6 0 1 5 5:14 -9 1
