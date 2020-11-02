02. November 2020 22:55
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England
Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 7. Runde:
Freitag, 30.10.2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Crystal Palace 2:0 (2:0) Samstag, 31.10.2020 Sheffield United - Manchester City 0:1 (0:1) Burnley - Chelsea 0:3 (0:1) Liverpool - West Ham 2:1 (1:1) Sonntag, 01.11.2020 Aston Villa - Southampton 3:4 (0:3) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Newcastle United - Everton 2:1 (0:0) Manchester United - Arsenal 0:1 (0:0) Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton and Hove Albion 2:1 (1:0) Montag, 02.11.2020 Fulham - West Bromwich 2:0 (2:0) Leeds United - Leicester City 1:4 (0:2) Leicester: Fuchs spielte durch
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 7 5 1 1 17:15 2 16 2. Leicester City 7 5 0 2 17:9 8 15 3. Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 2 1 18:9 9 14 4. Everton 7 4 1 2 15:11 4 13 5. Southampton 7 4 1 2 14:12 2 13 6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 4 1 2 8:8 0 13 7. Chelsea 7 3 3 1 16:9 7 12 8. Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 15:9 6 12 9. Arsenal 7 4 0 3 9:7 2 12 10. Manchester City 6 3 2 1 9:8 1 11 11. Newcastle United 7 3 2 2 10:11 -1 11 12. Leeds United 7 3 1 3 13:13 0 10 13. Crystal Palace 7 3 1 3 8:11 -3 10 14. West Ham 7 2 2 3 13:10 3 8 15. Manchester United 6 2 1 3 9:13 -4 7 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 7 1 2 4 11:14 -3 5 17. Fulham 7 1 1 5 7:14 -7 4 18. West Bromwich 7 0 3 4 6:16 -10 3 19. Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 3:10 -7 1 20. Burnley 6 0 1 5 3:12 -9 1
Nächste Runde:
Freitag, 06.11.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Burnley 18.30 Southampton - Newcastle United 21.00 Samstag, 07.11.2020 Everton - Manchester United 13.30 Crystal Palace - Leeds United 16.00 Chelsea - Sheffield United 18.30 West Ham - Fulham 21.00 Sonntag, 08.11.2020 West Bromwich - Tottenham Hotspur 13.00 Leicester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00 Manchester City - Liverpool 17.30 Arsenal - Aston Villa 20.15
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung