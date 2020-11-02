Sonderthema:

02. November 2020 22:50

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - Spanien

Posten Sie (0)

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 8. Runde:

Freitag, 30.10.2020                    
Eibar - FC Cadiz              0:2 (0:2)
Samstag, 31.10.2020                    
Real Madrid - Huesca          4:1 (2:0)
Athletic Bilbao - FC Sevilla  2:1 (0:1)
CA Osasuna - Atletico Madrid  1:3 (0:1)
Alaves - FC Barcelona         1:1 (1:0)
Sonntag, 01.11.2020                    
Betis Sevilla - Elche         3:1 (2:0)
Celta de Vigo - Real Sociedad 1:4 (0:2)
Granada - Levante             1:1 (1:1)
Valencia - Getafe             2:2 (1:0)
Montag, 02.11.2020                     
Villarreal - Real Valladolid  2:0 (2:0)

Tabelle:

 1. Real Sociedad   8 5 2 1  18:4 14 17 
 2. Real Madrid     7 5 1 1  13:5  8 16 
 3. Villarreal      8 4 3 1  10:8  2 15 
 4. Atletico Madrid 6 4 2 0  13:2 11 14 
 5. FC Cadiz        8 4 2 2   8:6  2 14 
 6. Granada         7 4 2 1   9:9  0 14 
 7. Betis Sevilla   8 4 0 4 10:12 -2 12 
 8. Getafe          7 3 2 2   7:6  1 11 
 9. CA Osasuna      7 3 1 3   7:7  0 10 
10. Elche           6 3 1 2   6:7 -1 10 
11. Athletic Bilbao 7 3 0 4   6:7 -1  9 
12. FC Barcelona    6 2 2 2  10:6  4  8 
13. Valencia        8 2 2 4 11:13 -2  8 
14. Alaves          8 2 2 4   6:9 -3  8 
15. Eibar           8 2 2 4   5:8 -3  8 
16. FC Sevilla      6 2 1 3   6:6  0  7 
17. Celta de Vigo   8 1 3 4  5:14 -9  6 
18. Levante         7 1 2 4  7:12 -5  5 
19. Huesca          8 0 5 3  6:14 -8  5 
20. Real Valladolid 8 0 3 5  5:13 -8  3

Nächste Runde:

Freitag, 06.11.2020                     
Elche - Celta de Vigo             21.00 
Samstag, 07.11.2020                     
Huesca - Eibar                    14.00 
FC Barcelona - Betis Sevilla      16.15 
FC Sevilla - CA Osasuna           18.30 
Atletico Madrid - FC Cadiz        21.00 
Sonntag, 08.11.2020                     
Getafe - Villarreal               14.00 
Real Sociedad - Granada           16.15 
Levante - Alaves                  18.30 
Real Valladolid - Athletic Bilbao 18.30 
Valencia - Real Madrid            21.00
Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden

Anzeigen

Werbung

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 9

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Gesundheitsverbund

Erste Wiener Klinik "ist voll"
Sendung vom 02.11.

Fellner! LIVE: Sebastian Kurz im Interview
Lockdown

Van der Bellen mit Rede an die Nation
Sendung vom 02.11.

Fellner! LIVE: Robert Misik vs. Andreas Mölzer
Champions League

Statement von David Alaba
Zweiter Lockdown

Heute war letzter regulärer Einkaufstag
USA

Der Countdown zur Mega-Wahl läuft
Einkaufen für den Lockdown

Das sagen die Österreicher

Top Gelesen 1 / 10

LIVE-TICKER

Terror in Wien: 'Täter war IS-Sympathisant'

1
Nach Infektion komplett abgetaucht

Rätsel um Corona-infizierten FPÖ-Chef Norbert Hofer

2
Nach Bluttat richtete sich Killer selbst

Junge Mutter von Freund mit Kopfschuss ermordet

3
Kopf neben Reifen von Polizeibus

Gewalt gegen Demonstrant: Cop bestraft

4
Ab heute Ausgangsbeschränkung

Lockdown: Ab heute drückt Österreich auf die Stopptaste

5
Bei Niederlage will er Wahl anfechten

Trumps geheimer Plan zum ''Sieg''

6
Hier gibt es noch Stimmen zu holen

US-Wahl: In diesen Staaten fällt die Entscheidung

7
USA gespalten wie nie

Trump oder Biden: Heute wählt Amerika

8
Überlastung der Intensiv-Kapazitäten

Triage: Was bedeutet das Corona-Schreckensszenario

9
Trump vs. Biden im Duell um Amerika

10 Stunden US-Wahl LIVE auf oe24.TV

10

Mehr plus-News

Anschlag in Wien forderte drei Menschenleben, auch ein Täter tot 1

Drei Zivilisten und Attentäter ums Leben gekommen - Nehammer: Islamistischer Anschlag - Wohnung von Terroristen mit Sprengstoff geöffnet und Hausdurchsuchung durchgeführt

US-Wahltag startete mit Mitternachtsabstimmung in kleinen Dörfern

Neben dem Präsidenten wird auch das Repräsentantenhaus und ein Teil des Senats neu gewählt

Anschlag in Wien: Innenstadt weiterhin nicht mit Öffis erreichbar

# Anschlag in Wien - Nehammer: Täter war IS-Sympathisant

# Anschlag in Wien: Drei Terroropfer - Eine Frau, zwei Männer
Zu den OE24-News
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden