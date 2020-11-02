02. November 2020 22:50
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - Spanien
Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 8. Runde:
Freitag, 30.10.2020 Eibar - FC Cadiz 0:2 (0:2) Samstag, 31.10.2020 Real Madrid - Huesca 4:1 (2:0) Athletic Bilbao - FC Sevilla 2:1 (0:1) CA Osasuna - Atletico Madrid 1:3 (0:1) Alaves - FC Barcelona 1:1 (1:0) Sonntag, 01.11.2020 Betis Sevilla - Elche 3:1 (2:0) Celta de Vigo - Real Sociedad 1:4 (0:2) Granada - Levante 1:1 (1:1) Valencia - Getafe 2:2 (1:0) Montag, 02.11.2020 Villarreal - Real Valladolid 2:0 (2:0)
Tabelle:
1. Real Sociedad 8 5 2 1 18:4 14 17 2. Real Madrid 7 5 1 1 13:5 8 16 3. Villarreal 8 4 3 1 10:8 2 15 4. Atletico Madrid 6 4 2 0 13:2 11 14 5. FC Cadiz 8 4 2 2 8:6 2 14 6. Granada 7 4 2 1 9:9 0 14 7. Betis Sevilla 8 4 0 4 10:12 -2 12 8. Getafe 7 3 2 2 7:6 1 11 9. CA Osasuna 7 3 1 3 7:7 0 10 10. Elche 6 3 1 2 6:7 -1 10 11. Athletic Bilbao 7 3 0 4 6:7 -1 9 12. FC Barcelona 6 2 2 2 10:6 4 8 13. Valencia 8 2 2 4 11:13 -2 8 14. Alaves 8 2 2 4 6:9 -3 8 15. Eibar 8 2 2 4 5:8 -3 8 16. FC Sevilla 6 2 1 3 6:6 0 7 17. Celta de Vigo 8 1 3 4 5:14 -9 6 18. Levante 7 1 2 4 7:12 -5 5 19. Huesca 8 0 5 3 6:14 -8 5 20. Real Valladolid 8 0 3 5 5:13 -8 3
Nächste Runde:
Freitag, 06.11.2020 Elche - Celta de Vigo 21.00 Samstag, 07.11.2020 Huesca - Eibar 14.00 FC Barcelona - Betis Sevilla 16.15 FC Sevilla - CA Osasuna 18.30 Atletico Madrid - FC Cadiz 21.00 Sonntag, 08.11.2020 Getafe - Villarreal 14.00 Real Sociedad - Granada 16.15 Levante - Alaves 18.30 Real Valladolid - Athletic Bilbao 18.30 Valencia - Real Madrid 21.00
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung