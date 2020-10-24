Sonderthema:

24. Oktober 2020 15:22

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

England: Premier League - 6. Runde:

Freitag, 23.10.2020                                   
Aston Villa - Leeds United                   0:3 (0:0)
Samstag, 24.10.2020                                   
West Ham - Manchester City                   1:1 (1:0)
Fulham - Crystal Palace                    16.00      
Manchester United - Chelsea                18.30      
Liverpool - Sheffield United               21.00      
Sonntag, 25.10.2020                                   
Southampton - Everton                      15.00      
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Newcastle United 17.30      
Arsenal - Leicester City                   20.15      
Montag, 26.10.2020                                    
Brighton and Hove Albion - West Bromwich   18.30      
Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur                21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Everton                  5 4 1 0  14:7  7 13 
 2. Aston Villa              5 4 0 1  12:5  7 12 
 3. Leeds United             6 3 1 2  12:9  3 10 
 4. Liverpool                5 3 1 1 13:13  0 10 
 5. Leicester City           5 3 0 2  12:8  4  9 
 6. Arsenal                  5 3 0 2   8:6  2  9 
 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers  5 3 0 2   5:7 -2  9 
 8. Tottenham Hotspur        5 2 2 1  15:8  7  8 
 9. Chelsea                  5 2 2 1  13:9  4  8 
10. West Ham                 6 2 2 2  12:8  4  8 
11. Manchester City          5 2 2 1   8:8  0  8 
12. Southampton              5 2 1 2   8:9 -1  7 
13. Newcastle United         5 2 1 2   7:9 -2  7 
14. Crystal Palace           5 2 1 2   6:8 -2  7 
15. Manchester United        4 2 0 2  9:12 -3  6 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 5 1 1 3  9:11 -2  4 
17. West Bromwich            5 0 2 3  5:13 -8  2 
18. Burnley                  4 0 1 3   3:8 -5  1 
19. Sheffield United         5 0 1 4   2:7 -5  1 
20. Fulham                   5 0 1 4  4:12 -8  1
