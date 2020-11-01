Sonderthema:

01. November 2020 15:00

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England/Southampton gewann

Hasenhüttl-Team weiter nur drei Punkte hinter Leader Liverpool

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 7. Runde:

Freitag, 30.10.2020                                     
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Crystal Palace       2:0 (2:0)
Samstag, 31.10.2020                                     
Sheffield United - Manchester City             0:1 (0:1)
Burnley - Chelsea                              0:3 (0:1)
Liverpool - West Ham                           2:1 (1:1)
Sonntag, 01.11.2020                                     
Aston Villa - Southampton                      3:4 (0:3)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                         
Newcastle United - Everton                   15.00      
Manchester United - Arsenal                  17.30      
Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.15      
Montag, 02.11.2020                                      
Fulham - West Bromwich                       18.30      
Leeds United - Leicester City                21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                7 5 1 1 17:15  2 16 
 2. Everton                  6 4 1 1  14:9  5 13 
 3. Southampton              7 4 1 2 14:12  2 13 
 4. Wolverhampton Wanderers  7 4 1 2   8:8  0 13 
 5. Chelsea                  7 3 3 1  16:9  7 12 
 6. Aston Villa              6 4 0 2  15:9  6 12 
 7. Leicester City           6 4 0 2  13:8  5 12 
 8. Tottenham Hotspur        6 3 2 1  16:8  8 11 
 9. Manchester City          6 3 2 1   9:8  1 11 
10. Leeds United             6 3 1 2  12:9  3 10 
11. Crystal Palace           7 3 1 3  8:11 -3 10 
12. Arsenal                  6 3 0 3   8:7  1  9 
13. West Ham                 7 2 2 3 13:10  3  8 
14. Newcastle United         6 2 2 2  8:10 -2  8 
15. Manchester United        5 2 1 2  9:12 -3  7 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 6 1 2 3 10:12 -2  5 
17. West Bromwich            6 0 3 3  6:14 -8  3 
18. Sheffield United         7 0 1 6  3:10 -7  1 
19. Fulham                   6 0 1 5  5:14 -9  1 
20. Burnley                  6 0 1 5  3:12 -9  1
