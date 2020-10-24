Sonderthema:

24. Oktober 2020 22:54

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 16 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England mit Tabelle - Premier League - 6. Runde:

Freitag, 23.10.2020                                   
Aston Villa - Leeds United                   0:3 (0:0)
Samstag, 24.10.2020                                   
West Ham - Manchester City                   1:1 (1:0)
Fulham - Crystal Palace                      1:2 (0:1)
Manchester United - Chelsea                  0:0      
Liverpool - Sheffield United                 2:1 (1:1)
Sonntag, 25.10.2020                                   
Southampton - Everton                      15.00      
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Newcastle United 17.30      
Arsenal - Leicester City                   20.15      
Montag, 26.10.2020                                    
Brighton and Hove Albion - West Bromwich   18.30      
Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur                21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Everton                  5 4 1 0  14:7  7 13 
 2. Liverpool                6 4 1 1 15:14  1 13 
 3. Aston Villa              5 4 0 1  12:5  7 12 
 4. Leeds United             6 3 1 2  12:9  3 10 
 5. Crystal Palace           6 3 1 2   8:9 -1 10 
 6. Chelsea                  6 2 3 1  13:9  4  9 
 7. Leicester City           5 3 0 2  12:8  4  9 
 8. Arsenal                  5 3 0 2   8:6  2  9 
 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers  5 3 0 2   5:7 -2  9 
10. Tottenham Hotspur        5 2 2 1  15:8  7  8 
11. West Ham                 6 2 2 2  12:8  4  8 
12. Manchester City          5 2 2 1   8:8  0  8 
13. Southampton              5 2 1 2   8:9 -1  7 
14. Newcastle United         5 2 1 2   7:9 -2  7 
15. Manchester United        5 2 1 2  9:12 -3  7 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 5 1 1 3  9:11 -2  4 
17. West Bromwich            5 0 2 3  5:13 -8  2 
18. Burnley                  4 0 1 3   3:8 -5  1 
19. Sheffield United         6 0 1 5   3:9 -6  1 
20. Fulham                   6 0 1 5  5:14 -9  1
Wien

Demo gegen neue Taxiregeln
Chemie-Unfall an Schule

Werner Gruber im Interview
USA

Letztes TV-Duell vor der US-Wahl
Exklusiv

Wanda über neuen Hit "Jurassic Park"
Tik-Tok Tanz

Das Kleinkind stiehlt das Handy der Eltern und läuft damit weg
Corona

Zweite Welle ist eindeutig zu erkennen

